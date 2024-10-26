Hawaii island police identify man, 56, found shot dead

Hawaii island police said the man whose remains were discovered on Oct. 18 in a residence on Tiki Lane in Hawaii Ocean View Estates has been identified as 56-year-old Wayne Richard Moriarty of Ocean View.

Moriarty was commonly known as Arthur Hackett, police said Friday.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and the forensic pathologist determined that Moriarty’s death was caused by a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Police are continuing the investigation into Moriarty’s death and are asking for anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. CrimeStoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.