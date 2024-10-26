Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, October 26, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Top News

Hawaii island police identify man, 56, found shot dead

By Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Today

Crime in Hawaii

Hawaii island police said the man whose remains were discovered on Oct. 18 in a residence on Tiki Lane in Hawaii Ocean View Estates has been identified as 56-year-old Wayne Richard Moriarty of Ocean View.

Moriarty was commonly known as Arthur Hackett, police said Friday.

An autopsy was performed Friday, and the forensic pathologist determined that Moriarty’s death was caused by a gunshot wound and ruled the death a homicide.

Police are continuing the investigation into Moriarty’s death and are asking for anyone who may have information regarding this case to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118 or at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. CrimeStoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide