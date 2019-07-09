Armed masked man robbed man and woman in Palolo Valley, police say

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Palolo late Monday.
Police said a masked suspect approached a man and a woman at the intersection of Waiomao Road and Lamaku Place at approximately 11:15 p.m.
The suspect, described as a man, allegedly brandished a pistol and demanded cash. Police said the victims handed over their wallets that contained cash and credit cards.
The perpetrator fled on a moped and remains at-large.
No injuries were reported.
