Armed masked man robbed man and woman in Palolo Valley, police say

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery in Palolo late Monday.

Police said a masked suspect approached a man and a woman at the intersection of Waiomao Road and Lamaku Place at approximately 11:15 p.m.

The suspect, described as a man, allegedly brandished a pistol and demanded cash. Police said the victims handed over their wallets that contained cash and credit cards.

The perpetrator fled on a moped and remains at-large.

No injuries were reported.