Hawaii landowner cancels condo plans to protect surf spot

A Hawaii developer has agreed to cancel a planned condominium project to preserve a surfing area.
West Hawaii Today reported today that the landowner has agreed to work toward building a public space rather than the proposed five-story residence near the Banyans.
The Banyans is a popular surfing spot on the north side of Holualoa Bay.
Property owner Kilohana Makai LLC met in a second mediation session Monday with people involved in a case challenging plans for the condominium.
A spokesman says Kilohana Makai will work over the next year to 15 months to convert the 14,450-square-foot (1,342-square-meter) lot on the Big Island into a community space.
Officials say Hawaii County could buy the property via a commission that maintains a list of properties considered “worthy of preservation.”
