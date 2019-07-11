Kauai firefighters extinguish fire at Poipu resort

Kauai firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early Thursday at a Poipu Resort.
Smoke and flames were emanating from The Point’s maintenance building, Kauai Fire Department said.
Firefighters from three fire stations were dispatched to the scene at 2:40 a.m. today.
They made forcible entry to get inside, and extinguished the flames and made sure the fire hadn’t spread outside the structure.
The blaze was brought under control shortly before 3 a.m. A maintenance employee was called to the scene and properly shut off all machinery.
Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at about $20,000.
The cause appears to be accidental.
