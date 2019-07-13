Maui High School opens as shelter for stranded American Airlines passengers

Maui firefighters today are continuing to battle separate blazes in South and Central Maui.

Maui High School opened late Friday as a shelter for over 400 stranded American Airlines passengers who were affected by flight cancellations as a result of the fire that burned over 12,000 acres by Friday evening.

The fire led to disrupted flights from Kahului Airport, which were diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. About 540 people were reported stranded at Kahului Airport.

Shortly after American Airlines canceled flights, American Red Cross volunteers worked with the state Department of Education staff and Maui Department of Parks and Recreation to coordinate the opening of a shelter at Maui High School, while Maui County Department of Transportation and Roberts Hawaii transported passengers from Kahului Airport. Maui Visitors Bureau provided blankets and inflatable mattresses.

Gov. David Ige declared Maui County a disaster area in an emergency proclamation Friday to allow the state to provide relief from the fire damage.

Evacuations were ordered at Puunene Post Office, Puunene School, Feed My Sheep, Maui Economic Opportunity baseyard, several Maui businesses and stores, including Target and Lowes.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, about 25 people and some Maui Humane Society animals sought shelter at Maui High School, officials said. “They have received an all clear and expect to return the animals to the shelter in the morning,” according to a news release.

Kamalii Elementary School remains on standby as a potential shelter in the event of additional evacuations.

As of 8:30 p.m., Maui firefighters contained 80% of the Puunene fire and 70% of the Kihei fire.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino surveyed the area by helicopter and estimated the fire scorched over 12,000 acres.

“Mahalo to everyone who has volunteered their time and donated supplies to those affected by the fires,” Victorino said in a news release. “I’d like to remind all our visitors and residents to please stay safe and remain vigilant.”