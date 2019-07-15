Feds charge suspects in Honolulu 7-Eleven robberies

Two suspects in the armed robbery of three 7-Eleven stores were charged in federal court Monday and are being held in federal custody.

Trey Hasegawa, 21, and Matthew Middleton, 26, were charged in U.S. District Court with conspiring to interfere with commerce by robbery, and are facing a maximum term of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, the two men allegedly robbed July 8 the Waialae Avenue and 2446 S. King St. stores, and also robbed a store July 9 on Nuuanu Avenue. The total amount of cash is undetermined.

One man, brandishing a handgun, used a red bandana to cover the lower part of his face.

A suspicious white van had been seen in the area, surveillance videos showed.

A police officer had stopped for traffic violations a van matching the description on July 9, took photos of the occupants and the van and sent them to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A federal search warrant was executed for the white 1998 Ford Windstar van, in which Middleton was found, similar to the van involved in the robberies.

Honolulu police arrested the pair July 11 at the Market City Shopping Center.