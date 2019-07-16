Man, 27, arrested after he allegedly hits girlfriend with skateboard at Kalihi park

Honolulu police arrested a 27-year-old man after he allegedly struck his girlfriend several times with a skateboard at a park in Kalihi.
Police said the suspect and victim, 24, were involved in an argument at DeCorte Neighborhood Park at about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The squabble escalated and the assailant allegedly struck his girlfriend multiple times with the skateboard.
Police said the victim sustained a laceration to her left leg.
Police responded and arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree assault and promoting dangerous drugs in the third degree.
