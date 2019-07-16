Utility work requires Likelike Highway lane closures through Sunday

Utility work will require the closure of one lane of Likelike Highway starting Wednesday, according to Hawaiian Electric, as contractors replace power transmission equipment in Kaneohe.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, the right lane of the highway, Kaneohe bound, will be closed for a quarter-mile after the juncture of the H-3 exit ramp.

HECO said the work will also require the use of a helicopter on Saturday and Sunday to transport equipment and personnel to a utility structure on a nearby mountain ridge, weather permitting.

During helicopter flyovers, all lanes of traffic on Likelike Highway will be intermittently halted for 5- to 10-minute periods in both directions on the mauka side of the H-3 overpass as well as the H-3 exit ramp to Likelike.

This is expected to occur up to four times per day.

Message boards and detour signs will alert drivers of the work, and special-duty police officers will be on-site to help manage traffic during work hours. Motorists should drive with caution.

Questions can be directed to 543-4004.