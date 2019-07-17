Good Samaritans hold suspect in Kapolei Costco robbery

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to snatch a woman’s wallet while the victim was securing her baby or toddler in a car seat in the Costco parking lot in Kapolei.

Police said the woman, 28, was in the parking lot at 4589 Kapolei Parkway at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect allegedly approached the vehicle and grabbed the woman’s wallet from her vehicle.

The woman’s mother, 63, tried to stop the perpetrator.

Police said the suspect used force in an attempt to flee the scene when witnesses detained him until officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

No injuries were reported.