Waimanalo man, 47, arrested after he allegedly hits neighbor with fiberglass pole

Police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted his neighbor with a fiberglass pole in Waimanalo.
The assault occurred sometime between 9:55 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim, a 58-year-old man, sustained a welt to his chest and a swollen cheek.
It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack.
Police arrested the suspect at a home on Inoaole Street on suspicion of second-degree assault.
