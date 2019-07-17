 Celtics’ Stevens on board with lookalike candidate Buttigieg
    Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Rochester, N.H., on July 12.

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens during a news conference today in Boston. Ever since South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg started running for president, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has been hearing a lot from people who say they look alike. That's okay with Stevens, an Indiana native who coached at Butler in Indianapolis. The 42-year-old coach says he's a fan of the candidate.

BOSTON >> If this basketball thing doesn’t work out for Brad Stevens, he already has a backup plan in mind.

The Boston Celtics coach joked today that he’s hoping to capitalize on his resemblance to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“I can get a job with ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Stevens said. “That’s my goal.”

An Indiana native who coached at Butler in Indianapolis, Stevens was the youngest coach in the NBA when he was hired at the age of 36 to take over the Celtics in 2013. He says he is a fan of the 37-year-old South Bend, Indiana, mayor, who would be the youngest president in U.S. history.

