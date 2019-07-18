Hawaii jobless rate remains steady at 2.8%

Hawaii’s unemployment rate continues to flat line.

The seasonally adjusted measure held at 2.8% in June for the fourth month in a row while the state’s labor force continued to shrink, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Hawaii’s labor force, which includes those who are employed, those who are unemployed but actively seeking work and those who are self-employed, fell for the sixth month in a row to 665,200 last month from 667,800 in May. It was the lowest number in the labor force since there were 664,619 in May 2014. Labor force data is compiled from a telephone survey of households.

Those employed also declined for the sixth straight month in falling to 646,550 from 648,850. It was the fewest people employed since 645,625 in March 2015.

The number of people unemployed dropped to 18,650 from 18,9850.

Nonfarm payroll jobs, which are calculated from a mail survey of employers, edged up by 300 in June from the previous month.