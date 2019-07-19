Driver dies in high-speed 1-car crash in Kahala

An unidentified male died in a high-speed one-car crash in Kahala overnight.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said a black Chevrolet sports sedan was traveling westbound on Waialae Avenue toward the H-1 freeway onramp at a high rate of speed at about 12:51 a.m. today when he veered to the left and slammed head-on into a viaduct pillar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor. It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

This is the 33rd traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 33 at the same time last year.