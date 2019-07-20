Driver’s name released in fatal Kahala crash

The man who died in a high-speed, one-car crash in Kahala early Friday has been identified as Brandon Ishii, 42.

Police said a black Chevrolet sports sedan was traveling west on Waialae Avenue toward the H-1 freeway on-ramp at a high rate of speed at about 12:51 a.m. when it veered left and slammed into a viaduct pillar.

Ishii was pronounced dead at the scene.