Las Vegas Advisor: World Series of Poker champ wins $10M first prize

Hossein Ensan, a 55-year-old professional poker player from Germany, emerged from a starting field of 8,569 to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion and take down a first prize of $10 million. Ensan outlasted Dario Sammartino in a 100-hand heads-up session during which he held the lead almost the entire time. On the final hand, Ensan had K-K to Sammartino’s 8-4 suited. The first four community cards gave Sammartino flush and straight draws, but neither came in and Ensan’s kings took the all-in pot. In what has turned into a distinctly young man’s game, Ensan is the oldest player to win the Main Event since 1999. Sammartino pocketed $6 million as runner-up.

Hardway 8: A new sports bar called Hardway 8 has opened in Henderson, Nev. The name derives from the nickname of UNLV’s first Final Four basketball team in 1977. The bar top is made from reclaimed wood from the Convention Center bleachers, where that team played its home games.

Return to Red Rock: The Italian restaurant Terra Rossa will replace Masso Osteria at Red Rock Resort. It’s the second go-round for Terra Rossa, which opened with Red Rock and operated there until 2015.

Half-price coffee: Who says there are no deals on the Strip? Any coffee or tea is 50% off in Urth Caffé at Wynn Las Vegas on Mondays from 7 to 11 a.m. Urth is located in the new Plaza Shops area at the front of the resort.

Question: Who has won the most World Series of Poker championships?

Answer: Phil Hellmuth is comfortably in the lead with 15 bracelets, including one Main Event win. He’s followed by Phil Ivey, Johnny Chan and Doyle Brunson with 10 each; Johnny Moss with 9; Erik Seidel with 8; Billy Baxter and Men Nguyen with 7 each; and eight players with 6. Hellmuth also has the most cashes all-time with 149.

