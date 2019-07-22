Police arrest 45-year-old man in knife threat of 71-year-old woman

Police arrested today a 45-year-old man who allegedly threatened a 71-year-old woman twice with a knife.
The man allegedly threatened the woman harm at 6 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. today.
The man and the weapon were identified and he was arrested 10:20 a.m. today on suspicion of two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.
