Fire crews put out 2 structure fires in Nanakuli

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to two building fires in Nanakuli today.
The first fire broke out at about 11:29 a.m. at the Nakatani Housing at 87-2042 Farrington Highway.
Firefighters found a storage shed fully involved in fire.
The fire was brought under control at 11:39 a.m. and extinguished it at 12:14 p.m.
While working on the shed fire, personnel saw a second structure on fire and began fighting that blaze.
It turned out to be a single-story abandoned home, identified as unit 12, fully engulfed in flames.
That second fire was brought under control at 11:53 a.m. and extinguished at 12:03 p.m.
No injuries were reported. The cause and damage estimates have not been determined yet.
