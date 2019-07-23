Column: Consideration affirms others and yourself

Consideration means being kindly and thoughtfully concerned about the feelings and situations of others. Being considerate means being able to put yourself in others’ shoes and understand what is important to them. When you show consideration, you not only step outside of yourself and show respect, but also positively affirm their value.

How you treat others is how you invite them to treat you. Human beings have a core need to be valued. As such, when you treat others with care and consideration, over time, people will reflect this same treatment back to you. We live in a world of balance where energy is always evenly exchanged. Your return might not come in the same form that you give it, and you might not get it back from the same people to whom you are considerate, but the return will be apparent in the bigger picture.

Daily mission

Don’t judge people by their past. Everyone has a past. Everyone has a story. Everyone is going through challenges, and every­- one has made mistakes. Instead of judging others, support them. How would you like to be treated? When you choose to have a more open mindset, you embrace consideration.

Don’t judge people by your own standards of success. It’s easy to get caught up in our ego and look down on those who aren’t as successful, accomplished or as well-educated. However, the reality is that you don’t know how far they’ve come or what they have overcome, or even where they will end up. Choose to be kind and considerate no matter what.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.