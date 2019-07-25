Police searching for suspects in Waikele armed robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying two armed robbers who allegedly stole money from a recycling center in Waikele Sunday.

Police said the two culprits entered RRR Recycling located near Inspire Church at 8:50 a.m. where they brandished firearms at an employee and demanded money from a safe.

A surveillance video captured images of the suspects clad in dark clothing. One suspect was wearing a mask, dark Nike hoodie and pants. The other suspect was wearing a dark sweater or jacket and pants and carrying money in his hand.

Police declined to disclose the amount of money stolen from the recycling center.

Both suspects fled in a silver four-door Cadillac in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 180 pounds. The second suspect is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robbers is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.