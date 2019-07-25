Search to be suspended for Kalaheo swimmer missing off Kauai

The Kauai Fire Department announced the multi-agency search will likely be suspended at the end of the day for a 33-year-old Kalaheo man identified as Fathi Twalib.
Unless there are signs or reports of the missing swimmer, the agencies will not continue their two-day search.
Twalib was last seen Tuesday swimming at Polihale State Park.
A witness reported that a swimmer failed to resurface after ducking into the water about 10 feet from shore.
KFD personnel responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a missing swimmer.
The search involved personnel from the following agencies: Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Coast Guard, the Pacific Missile Range Facility, the fire department, the Kauai Police Department, Ocean Safety Bureau and Rescue 3 aboard Air 1.
Polihale State Park is closed Thursday due to several shark sightings in the area.
