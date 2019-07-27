Tropical depression in East Pacific expected to become hurricane next week

A tropical depression has formed in the East Pacific and is expected to grow to a hurricane by next week as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression Six-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was centered 2,160 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today.
The storm, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Erick today, was moving west at 18 mph.
The five-day forecast projects Erick to be a minimal Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 75 mph, by Thursday, several hundred miles southeast of the Big Island and moving northwest.
The hurricane center said the tropical depression “is embedded within a good environment for intensification of low (wind) shear and high (sea-surface temperatures). Despite the environment, most of the models show only a very modest strengthening.”
Further east, off the southern coast of Mexico, another weather system has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days. It would be called Tropical Storm Flossie.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.