Tropical depression in East Pacific expected to become hurricane next week





A tropical depression has formed in the East Pacific and is expected to grow to a hurricane by next week as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Depression Six-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was centered 2,160 miles east of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today.

The storm, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Erick today, was moving west at 18 mph.

The five-day forecast projects Erick to be a minimal Category 1 hurricane, with winds of 75 mph, by Thursday, several hundred miles southeast of the Big Island and moving northwest.

The hurricane center said the tropical depression “is embedded within a good environment for intensification of low (wind) shear and high (sea-surface temperatures). Despite the environment, most of the models show only a very modest strengthening.”

Further east, off the southern coast of Mexico, another weather system has a 90% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days. It would be called Tropical Storm Flossie.