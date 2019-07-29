Tropical Storm Erick continues march toward isles

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Although not yet a hurricane, Tropical Storm Erick is continuing its steady march toward the islands.

With its center located about 1,205 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 11 a.m., Erick clocked in with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was heading west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A west-northwest track with a slower forward speed is expected to start Tuesday and continue through Wednesday, the NWS said. Erick is still expected to become a hurricane soon and then potentially a major hurricane on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Meanwhile, further east, Tropical Storm Flossie maintained its strength and heading and is still expected to reach hurricane strength Tuesday night.

Flossie was centered about 2,621 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 11 a.m.

Flossie is projected to continue on its current track through Tuesday night with some decrease in forward speed. Afterward, Flossie is expected to turn toward the west-northwest and maintain that motion through Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Tropical Storm Erick continues to head toward the islands and is expected to become a hurricane soon.

With its center located 1,310 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. today, Erick is packing winds of 70 mph and heading west at 17 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Erick is expected to become a hurricane “any time soon” and then potentially a major hurricane on Tuesday, also turning to the west-northwest Tuesday while slowing in forward speed, the NHC said in an advisory. However, it’s expected to start weakening later in the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Meanwhile, further east, Tropical Storm Flossie strengthened overnight as it also continues on a westward track.

Packing winds near 50 mph and heading west at 18 mph, Flossie’s center was located 2,722 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m., according to the NHC.

Flossie is expected to strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday and turn to the west-northwest Wednesday.

Flossie’s tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.