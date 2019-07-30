Erick becomes a major hurricane in Central Pacific

Hurricane Erick intensified to a major hurricane today as it continued its march toward the islands.
Packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as of 5 a.m. today, the center of Erick was located 920 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 1,135 miles east-southeast of Honolulu and headed west at 17 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
Now a Category 3 hurricane, CPH officials expect Erick to strengthen further later today. However, by Wednesday, gradual weakening is possible, with a more rapid weakening trend expected on Thursday.
A turn toward the west-northwest at a slightly slower forward speed is also expected later today. The west-northwest motion is forecast to continue through Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Erick’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength and is expected to become a hurricane later today.
With its center located about 2,347 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m., Flossie was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph while moving west at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Flossie is expected to become a hurricane later today and could be near major hurricane strength by Thursday, according to the NHC.
The tropical storm is forecast to turn toward the west-northwest later today, and then continue moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph through the end of the week.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Flossie’s center.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.