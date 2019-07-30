Erick becomes a major hurricane in Central Pacific







Hurricane Erick intensified to a major hurricane today as it continued its march toward the islands.

Packing maximum sustained winds of 115 mph as of 5 a.m. today, the center of Erick was located 920 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 1,135 miles east-southeast of Honolulu and headed west at 17 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Now a Category 3 hurricane, CPH officials expect Erick to strengthen further later today. However, by Wednesday, gradual weakening is possible, with a more rapid weakening trend expected on Thursday.

A turn toward the west-northwest at a slightly slower forward speed is also expected later today. The west-northwest motion is forecast to continue through Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Erick’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie continues to gain strength and is expected to become a hurricane later today.

With its center located about 2,347 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m., Flossie was packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph while moving west at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Flossie is expected to become a hurricane later today and could be near major hurricane strength by Thursday, according to the NHC.

The tropical storm is forecast to turn toward the west-northwest later today, and then continue moving west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph through the end of the week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from Flossie’s center.