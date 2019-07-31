Hurricanes Erick, Flossie weaken as islands brace for rains and rough seas





Hurricanes Erick and Flossie continued to weaken overnight as they approached the islands. However, they are still expected to bring heavy rains and rough seas.

With its center located about 615 miles southeast of Hilo and 830 miles east-southeast of Honolulu at 5 a.m. today, Erick is still a powerful Category 3 hurricane packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and moving west at 13 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours as Erick is expected to continue on the same trajectory over the same time, the CPHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Centered about 1,975 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m., Hurricane Flossie is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph while heading west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Flossie is expected to weaken to tropical-storm strength later today. However, re-strengthening is possible later this week, and Flossie is forecast to become a hurricane again in a few days, the NHC said.

A west-northwestward to westward motion is anticipated for the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Hawaii island from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Weather officials expect deep tropical moisture to move up into the island Thursday as Erick passes just south. Easterly winds will push the moisture up the windward slopes, producing heavy rainfall. The areas with the highest risk for flash flooding are the southeast and east-facing slopes of the island.

The Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals are under a hurricane warning.

Easterly winds of 15 to 25 knots and seas of 6 to 9 feet are expected today with hurricane conditions hitting southeast waters with seas of 10 to 16 feet tonight. For other waters covered by the warning, east to northeast winds of 15 to 30 knots with seas of 8 to 12 feet and scattered thunderstorms tonight.