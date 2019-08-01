Boy, 10, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Laniakea

Ocean Safety personnel rushed to the aid of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in Laniakea on Oahu’s North Shore.

The boy was crossing Kamehameha Highway at about 2:30 p.m. today when he was hit.

Witnesses said the child flew about 10 to 15 feet before landing in the roadway, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said in an email.

Ocean Safety personnel provided medical treatment, taking spinal injury precautions.

Emergency Medical Services provided advanced life-saving treatment and transported the boy in serious condition to a hospital.

Laniakea Beach is a popular turtle-viewing area.