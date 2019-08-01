High-surf warning in effect as Erick, Flossie draw closer to Hawaii





Although it’s expected to weaken to a tropical storm today, Erick was still hanging on as a hurricane this morning as Tropical Storm Flossie held steady further east.

Hawaii island started feeling some of the effects of Erick Wednesday with high surf pounding its east-facing shores. A high-surf warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. today with surf of up 15 to 20 feet expected.

Centered about 315 miles southeast of Hilo and 520 miles southeast of Honolulu at 5 a.m., Hurricane Erick is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph while moving west-northwest at 15 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Significant weakening is forecast during the next couple of days and Erick is expected to weaken to a tropical storm later today, the CPHC said.

Forecast to continue on its current heading for the next couple of days, Erick is expected to pass within about 200 miles south of Hawaii island later today and tonight, the CPHC said.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Erick’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Flossie was centered 1,580 east of Hilo at 5 a.m. while packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving west-northwest at 16 mph, the CPHC said.

Although weather officials don’t expect Flossie to change much in strength over the next few days, it’s forecast to slowly begin weakening on Saturday.

It’s expected to continue on its current heading through early Sunday, crossing into the Central Pacific late Friday or early Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from Flossie’s center.

A wind advisory is scheduled to go into effect for Maui County and Hawaii island from noon today through 6 p.m. Friday.

Forecasters anticipate easterly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 mph this afternoon through Friday as Tropical Cyclone Erick passes to the south of the islands.