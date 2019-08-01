Police ask for public’s help in identifying suspect in Nanakuli gas station robbery

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a gas station in Nanakuli.

Police said the suspect entered the Hele Gas Station on Farrington Highway just before 3:15 a.m. on June 3 and reached over the counter to grab money from the cash register.

When the employee attempted to close the register drawer, the perpetrator allegedly shoved her arms away, took cash from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

A surveillance camera captured images of the culprit who was wearing a dark beanie, light-colored long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.