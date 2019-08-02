Dozens of TMT opponents stay put as rough weather thins out Mauna Kea camp

MAUNA KEA >> With one storm passing and another approaching, a cadre of dozens of activists braved strong winds and cold rain last night to hold their positions at the protest site blocking Mauna Kea Access Road.

The crowds thinned considerably Thursday evening after protest organizers warned that the the weather might get ugly, but the main tents housing the kupuna or Hawaiian elders as well as supplies and a kitchen area remained in place shortly after 7:30 a.m. today.

Scott Shishido, a Honolulu attorney who traveled to Mauna Kea to join the protests, slept in his rental car Thursday night, and cooked pancakes on a propane stove set up in the back of the car early today.

“I wanted to be here. I wanted to protect the mountain like everybody else and to let the mountain know we never forget about he. We love her,” he said.

The winds picked up considerably in the night, and heavy rain prompted him to the break out rain gear, but it was not enough to drive him off the mountain.