 Prep football scoreboard, Aug. 2
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:26 p.m.
Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

>> Kapolei 27, Castle 6, 2Q

TDS—Kapo: De’Zhaun Stribling (1 yard), Noa Bailey (1), Journey Feliciano (20), Chanzyn Dupont (25). Castle: Kala Matthews (3)

>> Kauai 0, Kalaheo 0, 1Q

>> Leilehua 0, Farrington 0, 1Q

>> Aiea 0, Kaiser 0, 1Q

>> Waipahu 0, Waianae 0, 1Q

