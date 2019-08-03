Man suffers injuries after jumping off China Walls

Bystanders came to the aid of a 19-year-old man who suffered injuries to his head and upper body today after jumping off China Walls into rough seas. As he was trying to leave the water, witnesses said, a wave hurled him against the rocks.

Good Samaritans brought him to a safe spot to await first responders. At 4:15 p.m., Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the call.

The patient was treated by Ocean Safety and EMS, which transported the man in serious condition, according to Shayne Enright, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman. Wave faces were an estimated 4 to 6 feet.

On June 5, a 22-year-old man drowned at Spitting Cave, another cliff spot that lies near China Walls on the east side of Maunalua Bay.

The nearest lifeguard station is at Sandy Beach, about five miles away.