2 pre-trial detainees escape on Kauai

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating two pre-trial detainees who escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center Sunday night.
Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, 21, and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., 37, were discovered missing from the minimum-security dorms of the correctional facility’s Lifetime Stand Program during a headcount just before 11 p.m.
Staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter to no avail.
Kauai police were immediately notified.
Pongasi-Adric is 5 feet, 7 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was detained for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal contempt of court.
Kelekoma is 5 feet, 8 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree assault, abuse of a family or household member, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, second-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.