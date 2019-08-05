2 pre-trial detainees escape on Kauai

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating two pre-trial detainees who escaped from the Kauai Community Correctional Center Sunday night.

Isaiah Pongasi-Adric, 21, and Jeffrey Kelekoma Jr., 37, were discovered missing from the minimum-security dorms of the correctional facility’s Lifetime Stand Program during a headcount just before 11 p.m.

Staff searched the facility grounds and perimeter to no avail.

Kauai police were immediately notified.

Pongasi-Adric is 5 feet, 7 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was detained for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and criminal contempt of court.

Kelekoma is 5 feet, 8 inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree assault, abuse of a family or household member, resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, second-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.