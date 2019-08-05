Bicyclist dies after collision with truck in Aiea

A 49-year-old bicyclist died early today from injuries he sustained in a collision with a pickup truck in Aiea.

Positive identification is pending.

Police said the pickup truck operated by a 33-year-old Wahiawa woman was traveling westbound on Ulune Street with a 29-year-old Honolulu man at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The bicyclist, described as an Aiea man, was traveling southbound on Aiea Heights Drive and entered the right turn lane at the Ulune Street intersection.

Police said the bicyclist made a left turn from the right turn lane prior to colliding with the pickup truck.

He was taken in critical condition to an area hospital and died early today.

Police said the 49-year-old man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Neither speed, alcohol or drugs were involved.

Police are continuing their investigation.