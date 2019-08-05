Police release new photos of suspect in Kalihi manslaughter case





CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police continue to seek the public’s help in locating a male suspect wanted for manslaughter.

Police said a woman was walking on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi at about 5:42 a.m. on July 21 when the suspect on a bicycle grabbed her bag, causing her to fall and hit her head.

The suspect fled the scene with the victim’s bag.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition deteriorated and she died July 26.

Police released new surveillance images of the suspect today.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.