Dow plunges 700 points after China escalates trade war with U.S.

Financial markets buckled after China escalated the trade war with the U.S., sending American stocks careening toward the biggest drop of the year and sparking a rally in global bonds. Gold surged with the yen.

The S&P 500 Index extended its drop from a record to more than 5%, the fastest slide from a peak since January 2018, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 700 points. The broader measure was down for six straight days, mired in the longest losing streak since October. The Cboe Volatility Index, the market’s “fear gauge,” surged 32%. The 10-year Treasury yield tumbled to around 1.74%, close to completely erasing the surge that followed President Donald Trump’s election. China’s yuan sank beyond 7 per dollar.

The latest eruption in the U.S.-China trade dispute pushed a Treasury-market recession indicator to the highest alert since 2007. Demand for haven assets spiked, with gold making a run toward $1,500 an ounce. Bitcoin traded near $11,800, with strong demand from China. Emerging-market stocks plummeted.

“The trade war is now intensifying and it’s possible that a currency war will start as well,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “Neither is good for the global economy and both will hurt equity markets.”

President Trump said the yuan slide is “called ‘currency manipulation”’ and indicated he’d like the Federal Reserve to act to counter the Chinese action. Swaps show bets the U.S. central bank will ease by 100 basis points by December 2020, a quarter-point more than what was priced in after last week’s cut.

The trade war has been a consistent catalyst for market volatility and hopes of a resolution are now being sent even further out in the horizon, according to Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial Corp. While that could continue to challenge portfolios, investors should not make the mistake of trying to time the markets amid the sell-off, he said.

“This too shall eventually pass, and bouts of volatility in recent months have shown this can happen quickly,” said Loewengart.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial giants include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.

Five Asian central banks have rate decisions including India, Australia and New Zealand.

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week. Governor Lael Brainard is up first today, followed by St. Louis chief James Bullard on Tuesday and Chicago’s Charles Evans a day later. All are Federal Open Market Committee voters.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

STOCKS

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.8% to 2,849.78 as of 1:02 p.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 2.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 2.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 3.2%.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.

The euro gained 0.9% to $1.121.

The Japanese yen increased 0.6% to 105.96 per dollar.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 1.73%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to -0.52%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped four basis points to 0.512%.

COMMODITIES

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.6%.

West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.9% to $55.14 a barrel.

Gold gained 1.4% to $1,477.90 an ounce.