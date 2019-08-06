Flossie’s departure leaves Hawaii with muggy, rainy weather and high surf

Post-tropical cyclone Flossie leaves the Hawaiian isles with a parting gift — a trailing plume of deep, tropical moisture resulting in wet and humid conditions — as she passes to the north.

The wet and humid pattern is expected to last across the state through midweek due to light winds and the plume of moisture, according to National Weather Service officials.

A few thunderstorms also remain possible due to an upper trough over the region.

The threat of heavy rainfall remains, and the following are in effect:

>> A flood advisory for the island of Maui, through 12:15 p.m. today. Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Kapalua, Puunene, Waikapu, Lahaina, Napili and Kaanapali.

>> A flash flood watch through this afternoon for Maui and the Big Island.

>> A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, through 6 p.m. today as a short-period easterly swell from post-tropical cyclone Flossie moves through the Hawaiian waters.

The heat index, a reflection of what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach 93 degrees in Honolulu this afternoon, and 94 degrees Wednesday afternoon. In Kahului, the heat index is expected to reach 92 degrees this afternoon, and 94 degrees, as well, on Wednesday.

Several record temperatures have been set over the weekend.

On Sunday, a record high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit in Hilo tied with the old record set in 1986. On Saturday, a record high of 92 was set in Honolulu, breaking the old record of 91 in 2015. A record high of 89 was set in Lihue, breaking the record of 88 set in 2017.

Relief is expected later in the week and into the upcoming weekend, forecasters said, with the return of a more stable and drier pattern, and light to moderate trade winds.