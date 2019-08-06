Boy calls 911 to order pizza, gets lesson — and a pie

SANFORD, Fla. >> A Florida boy who called 911 to report he was hungry and wanted a pizza got a lesson in proper emergency call etiquette, but he also got a pie.
The Sanford Police Department said in a Facebook post that the hungry 5-year-old called 911 last Friday.
Three officers responded to the home in suburban Orlando for a well-being check. They met with the boy and his older sister, who told them they were fine and that her brother had used the phone without her knowledge.
The officers explained that the 911 system is only for emergencies. Then they left and brought a pizza back to the house for the boy.
