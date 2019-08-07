Police search for work furlough inmate who failed to return to WCCC

State Sheriffs and Honolulu police are searching for a 33-year-old work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Women’s Community Correctional Center today.

The Department of Public Safety said that Brandi Ho was supposed to return by 3:30 p.m. today.

Ho was out on her Project Bridge work furlough program pass. The program, designed to help female offenders to transition back into society through employment, education and substance abuse after-care treatment, is run out of WCCC.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 86 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is serving time for first-degree forgery, second-degree theft and second-degree attempted theft. She is suspected of second-degree theft.

Her next parole hearing was scheduled for December.

Anyone who sees Ho is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.