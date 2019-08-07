Propane tanker collides with fishing boat off Oahu

A liquid propane gas tanker carrying 2,300 metric tons of propane collided with a commercial fishing vessel 20 miles southeast of Oahu, the Coast Guard said in a news release today.
The Coast Guard responded to the collision after receiving a report from the captain of the Honolulu-based fishing vessel, Helen.
Damage to the Helen and the 800-foot Italian-flagged liquid propane gas tanker, Pertusola, was minimal and no injuries or pollution were reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Kittiwake and a 45-foot response boat-medium were launched from Station Honolulu shortly after receiving the 1:52 p.m. report. They arrived between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to assess the scene and verify damage and any potential pollution.
The cause remains under investigation.
The fishing boat was heading out from Honolulu, and conditions at the scene were 2- to 3-foot seas with winds at 5 mph, the Coast Guard said.
