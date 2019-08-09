Man, 54, arrested after Waikiki shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a late-night shooting at a hotel in Waikiki.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki at 2255 Kalakaua Ave.

Police said the suspect brandished a handgun and fired one gunshot at a 42-year-old man.

No injuries were reported. Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Within 10 minutes of the shooting, police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, three firearm-related offenses, promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree and criminal contempt of court.

The alleged gunman’s motive is unclear at this time.

Criminal records show the perpetrator is a registered sex offender in Hawaii with a lengthy criminal history that includes felony convictions for sex assault, burglary, promoting a dangerous drug, auto theft, robbery and theft.

Police are continuing their investigation.