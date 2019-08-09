Trades returning this weekend but remain light until next week

Hot and humid conditions are expected to ease slightly as light to moderate trade winds return over the weekend, National Weather Service officials said.

Due to weak trades, clouds and showers are expected — mainly to windward areas — overnight and in the early morning.

Stronger trades are not expected to return until next week due to a surface trough that is in the way.

Due to high humidity, however, the heat indexes, what it feels like when temperatures and humidity are combined, are expected to reach up to 95 degrees in various parts of the isles today.

On Thursday afternoon, the heat index in Lihue reached triple digits — 102 degrees — due to the high humidity and a record high temperature.

A record high of 90 degrees was set at Lihue on Thursday, breaking the old record of 89 degrees set in 2017. Since the start of August, Lihue has set four record highs.

An anomaly, however, is the record low that was set at Honolulu on Thursday due to a blast of cool air in the moments after sunrise in the morning.

A record low of 70 degrees was set at Honolulu, tying with an old record set in 1979.

The trough north of Kauai is sandwiched between two high-pressure systems located far northwest and northeast of the state

By Monday, the trough will move north, the NWS said, and high pressure northeast of the state will build toward the islands, bringing increasing trade winds and more comfortable sensible weather.

“Definitely, it’s been humid, pushing up the ‘feels like’ temperature,” said Jerome Saucier, NWS observing program leader. “Hopefully, we can get the trades kicking in and go back to normal.”