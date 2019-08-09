Man, 54, arrested after Waikiki shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with a late-night shooting at a hotel in Waikiki.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Sheraton Waikiki at 2255 Kalakaua Ave.

Police said the suspect brandished a handgun and fired one shot at a 42-year-old man.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.

The victim’s coworkers disarmed and detained the suspect and called police, according to a Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman.

Within 10 minutes of the shooting, police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, three firearm-related offenses, promoting a detrimental drug in the second degree and criminal contempt of court.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation before being booked, HPD said.

The alleged gunman’s motive is unclear at this time.

Criminal records show the perpetrator is a registered sex offender in Hawaii with a lengthy criminal history that includes felony convictions for sex assault, burglary, promoting a dangerous drug, auto theft, robbery and theft.

Police are continuing their investigation.