H-1 East lanes reopen in Liliha after crash

Two right lanes of the H-1 East were closed near the Liliha Street overpass due to a multi-vehicle collision in the area earlier today.

Honolulu police initially responded at 7:43 a.m. to reports of mutliple vehicles invovled in a crash. Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Police reported opening the affected lanes around 9:15 a.m., although traffic remains heavy through the area.