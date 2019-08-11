 H-1 East lanes reopen in Liliha after crash
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:19 a.m.

Two right lanes of the H-1 East were closed near the Liliha Street overpass due to a multi-vehicle collision in the area earlier today.

Honolulu police initially responded at 7:43 a.m. to reports of mutliple vehicles invovled in a crash. Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services also responded.

Police reported opening the affected lanes around 9:15 a.m., although traffic remains heavy through the area.

