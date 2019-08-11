H-1 East lanes reopen in Liliha after crash

Two right lanes of the H-1 East were closed near the Liliha Street overpass due to a multi-vehicle collision in the area earlier today.
Honolulu police initially responded at 7:43 a.m. to reports of mutliple vehicles invovled in a crash. Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services also responded.
Police reported opening the affected lanes around 9:15 a.m., although traffic remains heavy through the area.
View this post on Instagram
RAW VIDEO: Traffic is slow on the H-1 East this morning near the Liliha overpass after multiple cars were involved in a crash. The two right lanes of the freeway are closed while police, fire and EMS personnel respond. Get updates at the link in our bio. Star-Advertiser video by Mark Ladao. #honolulu #hawaii #hinews #oahu #hitraffic
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.