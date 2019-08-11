Law enforcement searching for inmate mistakenly released from Oahu Community Correctional Center

The Department of Public Safety is searching an inmate who should not have been released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Saturday.

Christopher Campos, 65, is 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Campos was in custody for probation revocation related to credit card fraud.

The public is advised to call 911 or State Sheriffs at 586-1352 if they see Campos.