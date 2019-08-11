Las Vegas stadium to be named Allegiant

Naming rights for the new stadium where the Las Vegas Raiders will play beginning next season have been sold to Allegiant Airlines. Although the terms weren’t disclosed, it’s believed that Allegiant will pay $20 million to $25 million annually for 30 years for the privilege of attaching its name to the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat indoor stadium. The announcement was made during a topping-off ceremony, for which one of the last steel beams connecting 26 canopy trusses was put into place, allowing work to begin on installing the translucent roof. The stadium is on schedule to open on July 31, 2020.

Circa construction: From now through October, two blocks along downtown’s Main Street will narrow to two lanes due to construction materials being delivered and staged at Circa, located on the site of the former Las Vegas Club. The lane closures will be in effect 24 hours a day.

Resort fees raised: MGM Resorts International has raised the resort fees to $45 per night at Bellagio, Aria and Vdara. That now equals the highest in Las Vegas, along with Wynn/Encore, Venetian/Palazzo and Waldorf Astoria. As of now, the fees at other MRI properties remain unchanged.

Dollar oysters: The $1 raw oyster special in the Oyster Bar at the Hard Rock now runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You must purchase a beverage and show a players card to get the deal.

$100 sandwich: Getting into the spirit of Las Vegas, the new Ike’s Love & Sandwiches at the Fashion Show Mall offers a “high-roller” menu unique to the 70-store chain. Along with two $69 options, the $100 Howard Hughes sandwich comprises two pounds of American wagyu roast beef, brisket, prime rib and duck bacon, topped with a truffle sauce.

Question: Is Wynn Las Vegas reopening its golf course?

Answer: Thought to be gone forever when it was closed in 2017 to make way for the aborted Paradise Park project, the 130-acre Wynn Golf Course will reopen in October. The greens fees haven’t been announced, but were as high as $500 a round before the course closed.

