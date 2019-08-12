City parks class registration rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday

After technical difficulties foiled an initial sign-up period this morning, the Department of Parks and Recreation rescheduled online registration for free classes at city parks for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was able to register for classes today, apparently because too many people went online at once, according to city officials.

Classes are offered in a wide range of activities, from archery to Zumba.

The Parks Department is working with the Department of Information Technology to make sure the website can handle digital traffic on Tuesday morning. Online registration is supposed to end Friday at 11:59 p.m.

“We express our sincere apologies for any inconvenience that this may have caused to registrants, and are greatly appreciative of the patience and understanding of the public who were negatively impacted by this delay,” the city said in a news release.