Hawaii sets more high-temperature records as muggy weather persists

It was a hot weekend, with several record temperatures set in Honolulu, Lihue and Kahului.

On Sunday, a record high of 94 degrees was set at Honolulu, breaking the old record of 92 set in 1989. A record high of 89 was set in Lihue, breaking the old record of 88 set in 2017. On Saturday, a record high of 89 degrees in Lihue tied with the one set in 2017.

On Friday, a record high of 95 degrees was set at Kahului, breaking the old record of 92 set in 2004. Lihue also tied its record temperature of 89 degrees set in 2017.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue, with only light to moderate trades through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index, which is what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 95 in Honolulu, as high as 96 in Kapolei and Lihue, and as high as 97 in Kahului this afternoon, according to the detailed forecast.

Forecasters said a few passing showers will affect windward areas nights and early mornings, while spotty showers affect interior and leeward areas in the afternoons and early evenings.

Breezy trades are expected to return Thursday into next weekend, bringing more typical trade wind weather.

Since the start of August, temperatures have either tied or broken previous record highs every day in Hilo, Kahului, Honolulu and Lihue, except for Monday, Aug. 5. Most of the record temperatures, so far, have been set in Lihue and Honolulu.