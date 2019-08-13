Woman critically injured in moped crash in Moiliili

A moped rider was critically injured in an early-morning crash in McCully-Moiliili.
Police said a moped operated by a 34-year-old Honolulu woman was traveling eastbound on South King Street at about 2:05 a.m. today. After passing the intersection at Isenberg Street, she lost control of her moped and struck a curb.
Police said she was thrown upon impact and landed on a sidewalk.
The moped rider was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police noted her condition improved and she is expected to survive.
Speed was not a factor in the crash. It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were involved.
