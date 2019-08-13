Column: Adjust to change by going with the flow

Adaptability is the ability to adjust to new conditions. It helps you respond to change positively. The more adaptable you are, the less stress you will experience in any situation. If you have high adaptability, you are better able to go with the flow and be flexible yet remain calm in situations where you have no control.

The need for adaptability in life has never been greater than it is now. The world is changing at a quick pace — from modern technology to unpredictable weather patterns. We update our operating systems and our smartphones regularly, but we forget that we need to update our personal operating systems, as well.

Each of us has a “comfort zone” where things are easy, where we experience minimal stress. Just outside this zone is the “stretch” zone, a place of some discomfort. By regularly going to the stretch zone, you can expand your comfort zone and grow it in a manageable way.

Daily mission

Develop adaptability by going to the stretch zone often so you can stay calm no matter what is going on around you. Decide now to change your behavior when you are faced with something unexpected. Resisting change is natural, but if you decide to embrace it, you will bounce back faster.

For example, plans change and you feel disappointed. Even if you don’t feel like it, respond enthusiastically. If your car breaks down and you can’t go where you were planning, accept the new situation and see what good comes of it. When things happen unexpectedly, decide that it is a good thing and watch how quickly you adapt to the unexpected.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.