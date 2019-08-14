Honolulu police searching for suspects wanted in Moanalua 7-Eleven robbery

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male suspects wanted for a convenience store robbery in Moanalua.

Police said two masked suspects entered the 7-Eleven store at about 3:05 a.m. Sunday. One of the two culprits allegedly brandished a dark-colored firearm at a cashier and demanded money.

Both suspects fled the scene with boxes of cigarettes and money taken from the register.

A surveillance video shows the first suspect enter the store holding a firearm and the second suspect jumping over a counter.

The first suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet, 10 inches, 190 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored pants and shoes at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is described to be in his 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches, 160 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black board shorts with a Hawaiian flag design.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.