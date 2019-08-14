Man dies after fall from Pupukea trail on mountain bike

A man who was critically injured Tuesday after he fell off a trail on his mountain bike at the Pupukea Forest Reserve has died.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Peter Bowman, 66, of Honolulu.

On Tuesday, Honolulu Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said Bowman had fallen “head over heels” down a 4-foot drop on the trail while biking with a group of friends.

The fire department responded Tuesday afternoon with five units, including Air 1, with 16 personnel. The first unit arrived at 1:27 p.m. and hiked in, and upon arrival at 2:13 p.m., found other bikers in the group performing CPR on Bowman.

Following an airlift by Air 1, he was transported by Emergency Medical Services in critical condition to a hospital.

On his Facebook page, Bowman’s profile described himself as originally from Hermosa Beach, Calif., and a former physics teacher and outreach counselor at Kalakaua Middle School.